SONO (SONO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SONO has traded up 60.1% against the U.S. dollar. SONO has a total market cap of $1,830.00 and $1.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00057378 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00044940 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00583595 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00226232 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00085659 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001796 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SONO Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The official website for SONO is projectsono.io . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

SONO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

