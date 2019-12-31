Solaris Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Solaris has a market capitalization of $359,004.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solaris coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, OOOBTC, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. In the last seven days, Solaris has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000317 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Solaris Profile

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,759,252 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OOOBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

