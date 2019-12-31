Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells $32,580.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $32,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $31,620.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $32,295.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $31,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $31,455.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $34,305.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $34,125.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $33,030.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $32,805.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $34,365.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $33,630.00.

Slack stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.48. 6,059,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,688,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84. Slack has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Slack by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Slack by 67.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WORK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

