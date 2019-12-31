SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.09

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.16. SJM shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 27,000 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJMHF. ValuEngine upgraded SJM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SJM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded SJM from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get SJM alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.