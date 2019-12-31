Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.37, 130,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 74,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITM. Raymond James started coverage on Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Get Sitime alerts:

In other news, insider Arthur D. Chadwick purchased 50,000 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $850,500.00. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist purchased 7,692 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $130,840.92.

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.