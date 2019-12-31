Short Interest in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Grows By 11.5%

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the November 28th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

NBHC has been the topic of several research reports. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Get National Bank alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBHC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 159,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,374. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.