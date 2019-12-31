Short Interest in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Expands By 12.7%

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the November 28th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other Mobileiron news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,746.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 455,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 9.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 17.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 1,740.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 56.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Mobileiron during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOBL shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mobileiron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Shares of MOBL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 546,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,839. Mobileiron has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $525.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.03%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mobileiron will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

