Short Interest in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Expands By 11.7%

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,260,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the November 28th total of 11,870,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,991. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. International Paper has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,455,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,959,000 after purchasing an additional 741,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Paper by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,820,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $858,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 14.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,419,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,748 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,620,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,157,000 after purchasing an additional 370,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of International Paper by 11.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,560,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,561,000 after purchasing an additional 476,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

