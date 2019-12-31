Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $534.17

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $534.17 and traded as high as $582.57. Sherwin-Williams shares last traded at $580.91, with a volume of 11,408 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Edward Jones lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.52.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $580.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total transaction of $2,422,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,548.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,264 shares of company stock valued at $12,827,698 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 943.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 285,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,735,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

