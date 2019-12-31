SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHZHY)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.44, approximately 746 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65.

About SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHZHY)

There is no company description available for Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.