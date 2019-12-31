Sentinel Chain Trading 13.9% Higher This Week (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $259,893.00 and approximately $136.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, COSS and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinBene, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

