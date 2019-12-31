Seele (SEELE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $96.81 Million

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Seele token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene, HADAX and Hotbit. During the last week, Seele has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Seele has a market capitalization of $96.81 million and $31.21 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Seele

Seele is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,562,206 tokens. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech . The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Seele’s official website is seele.pro

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX, Hotbit, IDEX, CoinBene and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

