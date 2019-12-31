Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SECO. TheStreet cut shares of Secoo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secoo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Secoo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.
SECO opened at $5.87 on Friday. Secoo has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 2.69.
About Secoo
Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.
Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.