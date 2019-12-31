Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SECO. TheStreet cut shares of Secoo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secoo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Secoo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

SECO opened at $5.87 on Friday. Secoo has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 2.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Secoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Secoo by 8.7% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Secoo by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Secoo by 19.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 92,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Secoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

