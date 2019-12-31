Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) will report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Seagate Technology reported earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

STX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.48. 77,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.62. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $60.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $136,054.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,916 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $235,077.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,897.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,533 shares of company stock valued at $28,873,587 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,554,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,486,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,200 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $42,291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 40.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,491,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,410,000 after purchasing an additional 717,007 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 240.5% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 568,264 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,567,000 after purchasing an additional 401,361 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $17,209,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

