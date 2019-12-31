SCRIV NETWORK Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Crex24. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $11,155.00 and $16.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

