Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.59

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.59 and last traded at $27.36, with a volume of 1214613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.7335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,846.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,428,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961,655 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 524.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,735,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,315 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,427,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33,792,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,706,000 after purchasing an additional 941,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pension Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,784,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

