Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.59

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.59 and last traded at $27.36, with a volume of 1214613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.7335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.
Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SCHE)
Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.
Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.