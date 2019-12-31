Scala Reaches One Day Volume of $129.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. Scala has a market capitalization of $225,878.00 and $129.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 64.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00190787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.01352809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025006 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123899 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

