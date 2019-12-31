S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.09

Shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.09 and traded as high as $40.58. S & T Bancorp shares last traded at $40.45, with a volume of 6,174 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STBA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in S & T Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $115,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

