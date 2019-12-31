Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a media sentiment score of 0.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down GBX 23.50 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,247.50 ($29.56). The company had a trading volume of 2,401,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The stock has a market cap of $83.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,228.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,360.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,780 ($36.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,803.33 ($36.88).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

