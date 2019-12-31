Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.41). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on RCKT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a current ratio of 11.07. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.78.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $5,006,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

