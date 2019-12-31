Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Resources Connection stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.14. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 24.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 10.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 130.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 111,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 111.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

