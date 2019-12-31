Republic Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st.

Republic Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Republic Services has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Republic Services to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

NYSE:RSG opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $70.42 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

