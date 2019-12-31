Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 958,200 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 882,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Anna Manning sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $626,293.85. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,714,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,744 shares of company stock worth $1,606,434 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,028,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,440,000 after buying an additional 424,469 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17,390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,928,000 after acquiring an additional 292,677 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,914,000 after acquiring an additional 199,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 136,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,372.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after acquiring an additional 134,867 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.15. The stock had a trading volume of 187,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,796. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.65. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $136.50 and a fifty-two week high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.40%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

