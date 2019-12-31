Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $77.70

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.70 and traded as high as $86.38. Regal Beloit shares last traded at $86.06, with a volume of 3,895 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $446,324.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,234 shares in the company, valued at $849,012.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $370,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,398.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 17.9% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 60,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 184.0% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 68,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 44,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 40.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

