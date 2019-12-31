RealChain (RCT) Hits Market Capitalization of $85,529.00

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. RealChain has a market cap of $85,529.00 and $3,304.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealChain token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RealChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $443.83 or 0.06086205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029865 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036880 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001274 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 487,394,317 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.