QunQun Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.54 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One QunQun coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.68, $5.60 and $20.33. QunQun has a market cap of $2.54 million and $397,828.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QunQun has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.59 or 0.06074554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029878 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036895 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001890 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001264 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QUN is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,831,131 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

