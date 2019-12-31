Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will post sales of $139.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.11 million and the highest is $140.90 million. Quidel reported sales of $132.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $521.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $519.93 million to $523.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $551.77 million, with estimates ranging from $547.09 million to $560.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Quidel had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on QDEL. TheStreet raised shares of Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,627,914.43. Also, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,807 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,451,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,764,000 after buying an additional 250,095 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 337,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after buying an additional 239,173 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,206,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,064,000 after buying an additional 180,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,423,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,870. Quidel has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

