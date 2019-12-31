Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Short Interest Down 11.0% in December

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 5,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.81.

PRU traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.88. The company had a trading volume of 831,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

