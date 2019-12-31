Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.41

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.41 and traded as high as $24.91. Provident Financial Services shares last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 5,611 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

