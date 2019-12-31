Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.54 on Friday. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Timber Hill LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 42,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

