ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Up 5.4%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.74, 15,184,387 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 12,020,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,355,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 138,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 21,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 144,593 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.