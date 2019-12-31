ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $27.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRQR shares. ValuEngine upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.45. 346,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $466.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.28.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

