Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PFPT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, FBN Securities set a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.05.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $115.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average of $119.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.03, for a total value of $320,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,203.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,372,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,479 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,916 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Proofpoint by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in Proofpoint by 1.1% during the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth approximately $450,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Proofpoint by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

