Project Pai (PAI) Trading Up 4.8% This Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $12.59 million and $311,102.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, HBUS, OOOBTC and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.59 or 0.06074554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029878 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036895 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001890 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001264 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,643,202,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,753,362 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, OOOBTC, HBUS, BitForex, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.