PRiVCY Market Cap Tops $32,434.00 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $32,434.00 and $4.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRiVCY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00043514 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00063742 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

