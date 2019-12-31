Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.67

Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.6679 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.26.

BATS TCTL traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.35. 1,725 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21.

