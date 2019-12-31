Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PTLA. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

NASDAQ:PTLA traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.84. 1,270,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,233. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.04% and a negative net margin of 275.13%. The company had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,985,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,396,000 after purchasing an additional 151,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,466,000 after purchasing an additional 186,304 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,997,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,575,000 after purchasing an additional 842,354 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,091,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,007,000 after purchasing an additional 116,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,008,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

