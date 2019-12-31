PopularCoin (POP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 31.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. PopularCoin has a market cap of $67,840.00 and $7.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 48.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00589326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00057407 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022076 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000907 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00085933 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009754 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,986,051,065 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.