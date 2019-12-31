PolySwarm Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $11,686.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and TOPBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00190331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.21 or 0.01338899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024627 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120894 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDEX, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

