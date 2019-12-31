Polis (POLIS) Price Reaches $0.96 on Major Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00013320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, STEX, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. Polis has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and approximately $9,341.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,131,550 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

