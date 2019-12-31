Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s stock price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.64, approximately 148,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 120,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Platinum Group Metals stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) by 277.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,133,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,445,758 shares during the period. Platinum Group Metals makes up approximately 1.1% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned 17.30% of Platinum Group Metals worth $14,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

