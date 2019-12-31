Pirl (PIRL) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Pirl has a market capitalization of $367,644.00 and $8,390.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 61,785,111 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

