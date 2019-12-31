PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

MFEM stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $25.23.

