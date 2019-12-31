PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

LDUR stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.71. 18,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,287. PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund has a 12 month low of $98.44 and a 12 month high of $100.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.12.

