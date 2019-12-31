PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.31

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $4.01. PFSweb shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFSW. Lake Street Capital raised PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of PFSweb in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of PFSweb in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

The firm has a market cap of $75.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.09 million. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in PFSweb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,344,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 46,929 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

