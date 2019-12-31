PetroDollar (XPD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.00

PetroDollar (CURRENCY:XPD) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, PetroDollar has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One PetroDollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. PetroDollar has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $5.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

PetroDollar Coin Profile

XPD is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2014. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar

Buying and Selling PetroDollar

PetroDollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PetroDollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PetroDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

