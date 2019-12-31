Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.06. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 86,375 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -1.1846155 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

