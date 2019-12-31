Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.06. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 86,375 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -1.1846155 earnings per share for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

