Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Market Cap Hits $3.74 Million

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Pepe Cash has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Pepe Cash has a market cap of $3.74 million and $1,417.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepe Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including Tux Exchange and Zaif.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00190305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.52 or 0.01330828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00121009 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pepe Cash's genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash's total supply is 701,884,009 tokens.

The official website for Pepe Cash is rarepepedirectory.com

Pepe Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange and Zaif. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

