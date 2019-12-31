Peony 24 Hour Volume Reaches $712.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Peony has a total market cap of $31,364.00 and $712.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peony has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,744,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,721 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

