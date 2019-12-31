Pendragon (LON:PDG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.30

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and traded as high as $12.84. Pendragon shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 660,281 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.62. The company has a market cap of $176.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.87.

In other news, insider Brian Small acquired 400,000 shares of Pendragon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,617.73).

About Pendragon (LON:PDG)

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through US Motor, Leasing, UK Motor, and Software segments. The company sells new and used motor vehicles of various brands, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Citroen, Dacia, DAF, Ferrari, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Smart, and Vauxhall.

